Youth’s body found in Khurda

Khurda: The body of a man was found lying in a pool of blood at NISER square of Jatni in Khurda district early on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rabinda Nayak of Delang in Puri.

According to sources, Nayak was an ex Panchayat Samiti member of Harirajpur.

Some locals spotted the blood-soaked body lying on the side of the road this morning.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body. Police sources said an investigation into the case is on. The body was sent for postmortem, sources added.

Though the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, locals allege that Nayak was murdered over political feud, sources added.