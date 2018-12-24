Youth’s body found dumped in roadside drain in Puri

Puri: Body of a youth was found dumped in a roadside drain at Dasatota under Kumbharapada police limits in Puri district on Monday morning. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

The matter came to light after the locals spotted the body in the drain this morning and informed the same to the police.

Police rushed to the spot and pulled out the body from the drain. The body has been seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem, sources said.

A case has been registered and launched a probe into the incident. The exact cause behind the death of the youth will be ascertained after the post-mortem report arrives, sources in the police said.