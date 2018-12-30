Youth’s body fished out from pond in Khurda

By pragativadinewsservice
Khurda: A youth’s body was fished out from a pond at Kaunripatna village in Sunakhala in Khurda district today. The deceased was identified as Uttam Sahu of Jajpur.

According to sources, Uttam was working in Sunakhela. Some locals spotted the body floating in the pond early on Sunday morning and alerted police about the same.

Bolgarh police and fire department personnel reached the spot and retrieved the lifeless body. Police have also initiated an investigation into the case.

While locals alleged that Uttam was murdered, the reason behind his death will be ascertained after post-mortem report arrives, sources in the police said.

