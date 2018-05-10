Crime

Youth thrashed to death by elder brother in Bolangir

murder

Bolangir: A youth was brutally thrashed to death by his elder brother over family feud at Dapmal village in Patnagarh area of Bolangir district today.

The deceased has been identified as Buddhadev Pradhan.

According to reports, a heated argument erupted between Buddhadev and his elder brother in the morning over some family issue. The altercation turned ugly as the elder brother started thrashing Buddhadev mercilessly with a bamboo stick and iron rod leading to his death on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body. Police have launched a probe into the murder sending the body for post-mortem.

As many as 11 members of the family, including 2 women, have been detained by police for questioning.

