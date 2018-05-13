Headlines

Youth thrashed by police in Bargarh, Irate locals gherao Town police station

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Odisha

Bargarh: Tension prevailed in Bargarh after a group of locals gheraoed Town Police station last night demanding action against policemen involved in merciless thrashing of a youth in public.

Reportedly, one Amit Sahu was talking over mobile phone while sitting on his bike kept just outside the parking mark at around 8 pm on Saturday. A Police Control Room (PCR) van with police personnel along with an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) arrived at the place and asked Amit to pay penalty for parking his bike outside parking mark. When the youth refused to pay the amount, the cops beat him up black and blue in full public glare. Later, he was taken inside the police station and allegedly thrashed by more than 20 policemen.

Following the incident of police atrocity, tension ran high in the area and a group of locals staged demonstration in front of the police station.

Sensing trouble, additional police force has been deployed in and around the police station.

The irate locals staged a road blockade demanding action against the policemen who had thrashed the youth. However, the road blockade was withdrawn after Bargarh SP intervened into the matter and assured them of an inquiry and action against the erring police personnel.

