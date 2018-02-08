Youth shot at over past enmity on NH-16

Cuttack: In yet another incidence of deteriorating law and order situation in Twin Cities- Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, a youth was shot at by some miscreants near Telengapentha on the busy NH-16 on Wednesday morning.

The injured identified as Kartik Khatei (25) of Jabardastpur in Samantarapur under Khurda Police limits has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital here with a bullet injury on his right leg.

According to police, Kartik and one Dasara Kanha (24) were travelling towards Cuttack on a motorcycle when three bike-borne miscreants intercepted them on Telengapentha overbridge and opened fire. Khatei, who was riding pillion sustained bullet injury on his right leg.

On being informed, Cuttack Sadar Police rushed to the spot and started investigation. The firing is suspected to be fallout of past enmity, said a police official.

On the other hand, DCP Akhilesvar Singh said, Kartik alias Papuli is a criminal. A miscellaneous case, a robbery and a dacoity case are pending against him. The incident is fallout of past rivalry. Effort is on to nab the accused, Singh said.