Youth saves 14-yr-old sister from drowning, goes missing

Jajpur: A youth went missing in Kharashrota River in Jajpur district on Wednesday, while saving his 14-year-old sister from drowning in the river. The incident took place at Jagyanpadia in Binjharpur police limits of the district.

According to sources, the minor girl accidentally fell into the river and was being swept away in the strong current when the youth, who happens to be the minor’s brother jumped in to save her.

Though the youth managed to save his sister, he failed to swim ashore and went under.

On being informed, police and fire service personnel reached the spot.

A rescue operation is currently underway to trace the missing youth till the last reports came in.