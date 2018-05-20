State at Large

Youth meets watery grave in Jajpur

Jajpur: A youth today met watery grave while taking bath in Brahmani River in Balipatna village under Kuakhia police limits in Jajpur district.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Kumar Sahu, a resident of the village.

According to reports, Deepak who had gone to the river bank this morning along with his friend to take bath, slipped into deep water and drowned. After his friend raised alarm, some locals came and rescued the victim in a critical condition.

The youth was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital but he breathed last while undergoing treatment.

The body has been seized by police and sent for post-mortem. An unnatural death case has been registered by the police.

