Youth kills father over petty issue in Mayurbhanj

Baripada: An elderly man was brutally killed by his son over a petty incident in Poda Astia village under Baripada Town Police Station area on Thursday night, informed police today.

The deceased has been identified as Banamali Mohanta of Nuru Sahi in the village.

According to reports, the incident took place late on Thursday night after Banamali rejected his son Babuli’s proposal to visit his uncle’s house.

Both resorted into a heated argument over the issue which later turned ugly. In a fit of rage Babuli took out a cudgel kept in the house and started thrashing his father brutally. Banamali died on the spot sustaining multiple fractures.

The son dumped the body in a nearby field after the murder.

The crime came to light after some locals spotted the body and called up the Baripada town police. Later, acting upon a complaint filed by the deceased’s wife Laxmi Mohanta police arrested the accused son on Saturday. Police also seized the cudgel used in the crime.

Police said the accused has confessed to the crime.