Youth killed in accident in Bolangir, mob set ablaze trucks

Bolangir: Tension prevailed near Shiv temple Square in Bolangir district following the death of a youth in an accident last night.

According to sources, one identified as Gopala Mishra of Gandhi pada was run over by a truck near the Shiv temple. The driver sped away immediately after the incident.

Irate people staged a protest near the Square and torched two trucks parked nearby.

Police along with the fire tenders rushed to spot and doused the flame. Reports said the protesters had a scuffle with the police team.