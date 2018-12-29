Youth killed in accident in Bolangir, mob set ablaze trucks

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Youth killed in accident
6

Bolangir: Tension prevailed near Shiv temple Square in Bolangir district following the death of a youth in an accident last night.

According to sources, one identified as Gopala Mishra of Gandhi pada was run over by a truck near the Shiv temple. The driver sped away immediately after the incident.

Related Posts

Daringbadi receives snowfall as temperature drops across…

Paddy worth Rs lakh reduced to ashes in Balasore

Elephant herd on rampage in Khurda

Irate people staged a protest near the Square and torched two trucks parked nearby.

Police along with the fire tenders rushed to spot and doused the flame. Reports said the protesters had a scuffle with the police team.

 

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.