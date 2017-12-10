Youth held for killing newborn love child in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: A youth was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing his newborn love child in Surapratappur under Bhuban police limits in Kamakshyanagar.

The accused has been identified as Silu Swain.

According to reports, Silu was in a relationship with a girl of the same village for the past couple of years and had developed physical relationship promising to marry her.

However, the relationship turned sour after the girl became pregnant and pressurized him to marry her, following which the accused started to torture and harass her.

The girl delivered a baby girl on December 6, but Silu killed the newborn by strangulating her.

The girl’s family had registered a complaint with police against Silu for allegedly killing the newborn and police launched a probe into the incident, informed a police official.

Silu was found guilty during investigation and was arrested today, the official added.