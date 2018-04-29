Youth held for circulating wife’s obscene photos on social media

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police arrested a youth on for allegedly circulating his wife’s obscene photos on social media.

He was arrested on Saturday following after his wife lodged a complaint against him at Airfield Police Station in Odisha capital.

The accused has been identified as Sitakant Mohapatra, a resident of Kapila Prasad area in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, Sitakant had secretly married the complainant, a resident of Jatni area, in court in 2015 without knowledge of his family members.

He had moved to Hyderabad in search of job after the marriage. However, he did not return hometown for long time, following which the victim visited his house and informed his family about the marriage.

But, Srikant’s family did not believe in her and allegedly scolded the girl. When she informed about it to Sitakant, he also behaved the same.

As per the complaint filed by the victim girl, Sitakant allegedly circulated few photos of their intimate moment on social media to defame her.