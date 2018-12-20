Youth held for beheading lover, body recovered from Chandaka forest

Bhubaneswar: Police cracked a sensational murder case of a young woman whose beheaded body was recovered from Chandaka forest on the outskirts of the city and arrested her lover on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sasmita Biswal from Satyabadi area of Puri district. Khandagiri and Satyabadi police arrested Yudhistir Swain for the gruesome murder.

As per sources, Sasmita had gone missing on December 13 following which her family members lodged a complaint with Satyabadi police. After a thorough investigation, the police nabbed Yudhistir today.

The accused confessed to the crime. He said he brought Sasmita to Bhubaneswar and later took her to Malipada forest in Chandaka. He slit her throat and severed her head before fleeing the spot.

The accused today accompanied the police to the forest and recreated the crime showing as to how he killed Sasmita. A forensic team reached the spot and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Sasmita’s family members alleged that she was raped before being murdered.