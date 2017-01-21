Youth held for defaming woman lawyer in city

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police on Friday has arrested a youth for allegedly posting objectionable contents on social media defaming a woman lawyer in the city.

According to police sources, the accused was identified as Jinesh Sahoo and was arrested from the outskirts of the city.

The accused allegedly created a fake account in the name of the woman lawyer and posted derogatory comments and obscene photographs on social media to denigrate her image. Besides, he threatened to attack her with acid. A complaint in this regard was lodged at Badagada police station here on January 15.

Basing on the incident, Bhubaneswar Bar Association members on Thursday had staged a road blockade near the court and had demanded for arrest of the culprit.

However, the accused was arrested under Sections 465, 469, 501, 506 and 507 R/W Sec 66 (E) of the IT Act.