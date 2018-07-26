Youth hangs self with girlfriend’s scarf in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A romantic relationship ended up in misery after a youth committed suicide by hanging himself using his girlfriend’s scarf in a guest house in the capital city on Thursday.

The deceased was as Amit Kumar Jena. His body was recovered from a room of the guest house located in Patia area today afternoon. The police recovered the body and detained the deceased’s girlfriend for interrogation.

According to sources, Amit hanged himself from the ceiling fan in the hotel room in the afternoon. Kishore Sahoo, the manager of the guest house, said he was not on duty when the couple had checked into the guest house.

Sahoo said he rushed to the guest house after the news of the youth’s suicide broke. The girl, however, feigned ignorance when asked about the reason behind her boyfriend’s suicide.

Sahoo further said that the couple had booked a room and checked into the hotel earlier too. The identification proofs furnished by the couple suggest that they tied the nuptial knot in a court, he added.

The police has launched a probe into the matter.