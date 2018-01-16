Youth hacks uncle to death in Bolangir

Bolangir: A youth hacked his uncle to death with an axe over family feud at Dandara village in Bongamunda block of Bolangir district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Padhi, priest of Punjipathar Temple located in Dandara village.

According to reports, the victim was attacked brutally by his nephew identified as Ashwini Padhi last night, soon after returning from temple.

Injured Ramesh came running to the village and fell near a tubewell at Harijan Sahi. He breathed his last on the spot.

Bangomunda police reached the spot and arrested the accused.