Youth hacks mother to death, stages it as accident

By pragativadinewsservice
Youth hacks mother to death
Kendrapara: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly hacked his mother to death son at Dumuka village under Derabish police limits in Kendrapara district and tried to make it look like an accident.

The deceased was identified as Tulasi Kandi and the accused son has been identified as Kamalakanta Kandi.

According to sources, Kamalakanta’s sister left her in-law’s house and was staying at her parental house for a long time. A verbal duel broke out between the mother-son duo over the same issue.

In a fit of rage, Kamalakanta attacked Tulasi and hit her head with a sharp weapon, killing the latter on the spot. Later, the accused hid the murder weapon and tried to stage the crime as an accident.

On being informed, Derabish police reached the spot and arrested Kamalanta while seizing the weapon used in the crime. Kamalakanta is in custody and a case has been registered against him, the police said.

