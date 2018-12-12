Youth found hanging, suicide suspected

Keonjhar: A youth was found hanging at his house at Tungurubahal village under Telkoi in Keonjhar district on Wednesday.

The cause behind the death of the youth is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Sources, the deceased youth had an altercation with his mother two days ago. Following the dispute, the deceased’s mother had left the house. When the woman returned to her house this morning, she found her son hanging to the ceiling.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem. A probe is on to the incident.

Prima facie it appears that the youth might have committed suicide over the dispute with his mother.

The cause behind the death of the youth will be ascertained after the post-mortem report arrives, police officials said.