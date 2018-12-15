Youth found dead on road-side in Dhenkanal; accident suspected

By pragativadinewsservice
Youth found dead on road-side
Dhenkanal: Body of a youth was found lying in a pool of blood near Gudibandha pond under Parajanga police limits in Dhenkanal district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Pandav Sahoo (22) of Sinhada village in the district.

The Parajanga police said that they were alerted about the matter by the locals who found the youth in a pool of blood on the roadside this morning.

On being informed, a team led by SI Akshay Sahoo and SI Gapabndhu Behera reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

As per preliminary investigation, it is suspected that Pandav might have been hit by an unknown vehicle due to which he lost control over the wheels and overturned to a nearby farmland.

The body has been seized and sent to the community health centre for post-mortem. The exact cause behind the death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report arrives, the police said.

Sources said Pandav was headed to Kuala to his sister’s house last night at around 9 pm. However, his body was found this morning.

A case has been registered at Parajanga police station and a probe has been launched.

