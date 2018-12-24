Youth electrocuted to death in Balasore

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Youth electrocuted to death
6

Balasore: A youth was electrocuted to death after he came in contact with a live electric wire while tying flags for a political event in Tentulimunda village here last night.

The deceased has been identified as Akshaya Jena of Ranipada village.

Related Posts

18 tribal girls from Koraput stranded in Telangana

Man killed as under-construction stone gate collapses in…

Miscreants hurl bombs, loot valuables worth Rs 40 lakh in…

According to sources, Akshaya accidentally came in contact with 11 KV wire while he was busy in tying flags for an event which was scheduled to be held today morning in their village.

Akshaya was immediately rescued and rushed to the Balasore district headquarters hospital. But the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’, said a source.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.