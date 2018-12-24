Youth electrocuted to death in Balasore

Balasore: A youth was electrocuted to death after he came in contact with a live electric wire while tying flags for a political event in Tentulimunda village here last night.

The deceased has been identified as Akshaya Jena of Ranipada village.

According to sources, Akshaya accidentally came in contact with 11 KV wire while he was busy in tying flags for an event which was scheduled to be held today morning in their village.

Akshaya was immediately rescued and rushed to the Balasore district headquarters hospital. But the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’, said a source.