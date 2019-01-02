Youth dies in road mishap, friend critical

Puri: A youth was killed while his friend sustained injuries after an unknown vehicle hit their motorcycle on Bhubaneswar-Puri National Highway on Tuesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Abhimanyu Pradhan (21) of Uttarabada village.

According to sources, Abhimanyu along with his friend was heading to Mangalpur from Bhubaneswar, when an unknown vehicle hit their motorcycle.

The duo sustained grievous injuries and lost consciousness following the collision. They were rushed to Capital Hospital where doctor pronounced Abhimanyu dead. The condition of his friend was stated to be critical.

On being informed, IIC of Kaushalyaganga police station visited the hospital and inquired into the matter.