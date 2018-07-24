Headlines

Youth diagnosed with HIV commits suicide, family alleges medical negligence

Pragativadi News Service
Keonjhar: A youth allegedly committed suicide after some hospitals denied treatment to him as he was diagnosed HIV positive a few days ago. The deceased hails from Keonjhar district.

According to sources, the body of the deceased was found hanging from a tree in the morning near his village pond.

Following the incident, the deceased’s father lodged a complaint alleging that his son died due to negligence of hospital authorities in treatment as he was referred from Puducherry to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

After preliminary treatment the doctors here referred him to the Keonjhar hospital. The authorities of the hospital suggested to admit him to Bhadrak hospital due to unavailability of medicines.

However to doctors at Bhadrak hospital only kept him on medication, alleged the father.

The youth was working as an iron smith in Puducherry. Few days ago he met with an accident and was undergoing treatment at the hospital there, where he was diagnosed with HIV positive. After which he returned to his village for treatment.

