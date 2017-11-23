State at Large

Youth detains railway engine on way to Vedanta Alumina over job denial

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Vedanta

Rayagada: In a rare incident, two brothers detained a railway engine on Wednesday protesting against denial of job by Vedanta Alumina.

The duo has been identified as Ashok Kumar Khora and his brother Kanhu Charan Khora, who had lost their lands after railway track was laid through their village towards Vendanta Alumina in Lanjigarh. The brothers detained the engine on way to the plant near Purna Ambadola.

Ashok lay himself on the track and put a red flag, bringing the engine to a halt. The two belong to Purna Ambodola under Ambodola police limits of the district. They are sons of Belajhar Karkaria, who lost about 1.5 acres of land due to the construction of railway track towards Vedanta plant at Lanjigarh in 2007.

After the engine got detained for about 15 to 20 minutes, the Vedanta officials called up Ashok and assured him to provide job in their company.

