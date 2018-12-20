Youth Detained For Entering Coast Guard Headquarters In Paradip; Probe On

Paradip: A youth has been detained for sneaking into the Indian Coast Guard headquarters campus in Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district today.

The detainee, identified as Mohammad Shahbaz, is a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, the police said. Several jackets and as many as 20 pen drives were seized from his possession.

According to the police, the officials at the ICG District HQ-7 spotted the youth roaming inside the high-security zone of the campus and detained him.

During detention, the youth revealed his identity and claimed to be a jacket seller. He told the Coast Guard officials that he entered the campus to sell his product.

Later, he was handed over to the Paradip Marine police for further investigation and necessary action.

Reportedly, police have initiated a probe into the incident and trying to ascertain how the youth entered the campus.