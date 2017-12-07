Youth crushes girl’s face for resisting rape bid in Bolangir

Bolangir: A 20-year-old girl was brutally attacked by a youth at Juba village under Belpada police limits in Bolangir district after she resisted the alleged rape attempt of the youth.

The victim has been admitted to Patnagarh hospital in a critical condition for treatment.

As per the complaint, the accused identified Ashok Tandi attempted to rape the victim when she had gone to a nearby field to attend nature’s call this morning.

The girl resisted the accused and tried to escape following which the youth crushed her face with a stone and fled the spot.

He was later arrested by police and interrogation was on, reports said. The accused will be forwarded to court after his medical examination, a police official informed.