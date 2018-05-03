Youth critical in landmine blast in Odisha’s Koraput

Koraput: A youth sustained critical injuries in a blast when a landmine allegedly planted by Maoists exploded at Kaliajhola in Koraput district yesterday.

The victim was rushed to Ramgiri hospital from where he was shifted to Boipariguda Community Health Centre (CHC) in a critical condition.

According to reports, Maoists had blocked the road by felling trees at Kaliajhola under Boipariguda block and kept a bag that contained explosives. Besides, they have put up posters urging the youths to join the Red camp.

The bag exploded when the youth unaware of the poster and threat tried to touch the bag. Earlier on Sunday, a landmine had also exploded in the area when BSF jawans were carrying out search operations in the area. But fortunately the jawans had escaped unhurt.