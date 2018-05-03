Youth critical after falling off waterfall in Koraput

Koraput: A youth on Thursday fell off the Gali Gabdar waterfall under Nuagaon panchayat in Koraput district.

The injured identified as Subrat Nag (24) of Kalahandi district had visited the waterfall along with a group of friends. While he was taking bath in the streams, he lost footing on the bedrock due to slippery surface and fell from a height of around 50 feet.

Subrat was rushed to Pottangi CHC in an unconscious state by his friends and later he was shifted to Koraput Medical College and Hospital as his condition deteriorated.

Police have reached the hospital and started investigation into the incident.