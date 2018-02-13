Headlines

Youth Congress leader hacked to death in Kerala

Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram:  A 30-year-old Youth Congress leader was murdered on Monday night in Kerala’s Kannur district.

According to Police a group of men allegedly first threw a country-made bomb, and then attacked the man with sharp weapons. Two other Youth Congress workers have been injured in the attack.

The state Congress has alleged that the ruling CPI (M) was behind the attack.

Shuhaib, an office-bearer of the Youth Congress, was first rushed to a hospital in Kannur, but died while being taken to another hospital for further treatment, sources said.

Kannur has been witnessing a spate of political violence for the last few years.

