Youth Congress demanded white paper release from PM

Bhubaneswar: State youth congress wing during a press meet on Monday has blamed the Modi government’s move of demonetization. They have raised certain questions on such move by the government and said that when the entire mass of common people in the country are facing the problem of cash crunch, they have asked for clarifications as per for whose benefit, the move has been undertaken. They have demanded for a white paper release from the central government.

During the meet, Youth Congress Leaders including Lokanath Maharathi, Purnachandra Padhi and others put five questions before the Prime Minister, including;

How much black money has been unearthed since November 8 of 2016 What is the economic gain and loss to the nation How many lives have been lost due to demonetization and how much compensation has the centre paid to the families of the deceased How many persons and entities have deposited Rs 25 lakh and above in bank account in the 6 months before Nov 8 Who are experts and economist the centre had consulted prior to the announcement.

While the state Congress has decided to make demonetization issue a poll plank during panchayat elections, party’s youth wing has said that the protest against the move would be intensified in the coming days.