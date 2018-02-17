Youth Conclave ends with memorable acts, street plays with great messages

Bhubaneswar: A mime on gender discrimination by Lord Jagannath Mission School and College of Nursing, Rasulgarh with no words, enacted the stark reality of life as girls still face discrimination in our society.

Students of KIIT University also staged a nice dance drama on evolution of woman describing how the new-age woman could destroy a person with evil intentions, but shower him with lots of love, if he wins her heart with reciprocation, mutual trust and respect. They also staged a “nukkad’’ or street play titled “Inshaniyat’’ depicting how, in the name of religion, we are fighting mindless wars putting our motherland in danger and distress.

As part of the much-awaited youth conclave, organised jointly by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) and the United Nations Population Fund where nearly 500 students from several universities and colleges of Bhubaneswar participated. The youth conclave was organised as part of the youth connect programme and marked the culmination of year-long activities organised across 77 colleges of the city.

Under the youth connect programme series of activities were organised to encourage youth to participate and take up actions to promote healthy behaviour, gender equality and safe campuses. The City Changer Labs were organised in November 2017 provided a platform for young people to ideate for a better urban living. The winners of the inter college city changer lab competitions were felicitated at the event. Boys and girls from different colleges shared their experiences on the youth connect programmes.

Young people have immense potential and their energy can be channelized for the benefit of the denizens of Bhubaneswar. Speaking at the event, Dr. Deepa Prasad, State Progarmme Coordinator of the United Nations Population Fund mentioned that the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation was perhaps the first civic body to take up a city wide initiative across colleges and universities to connect youth on urban development issues and in recognising young people’s role in improving urban living.

BSCL GM (Operations) Mr. Bijaya Kumar Swain mentioned that BSCL is taking a number of initiatives for strengthening the social component of Smart City and Youth Connect is one of the important initiative to connect youth to social development process.

SK Mishra, General Manager, Technology from BSCL stressed the need of participation of youth in making gender equitable society.

NSS Coordinator of KIIT University Sarat Tripathy also spoke on this occasion and added that it is the responsibility of the society to care for and safeguard the respect and dignity of every woman.

The participating more than 500 students at the Youth Conclave also took a pledge that they should respect every woman and would never insult her or tolerate any one insulting a woman in the society.

While social media platforms were used for virtual sharing of the activities undertaking by the colleges and students, the youth conclave provided an opportunity for young people to meet, share their experiences and celebrate the yearlong association with youth connect programme.