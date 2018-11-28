Youth charred to death in Bolangir

Bolangir: A youth was charred to death after a fire broke out at his shop near Law College in Bolangir district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Suraj Khyati (26) of the same area.

According to sources, the fire broke out at around 12 am when Suraj was asleep in his shop.

On being informed, police along with fire services department personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

The police have seized the body for post-mortem and launched a probe to ascertain the circumstances leading to the death.

Meanwhile, Suraj’s family members have alleged that he was murder over past enmity.