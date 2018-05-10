Youth brutally hacked to death in full public view in State capital

Bhubaneswar: In a spine-chilling incident, a youth was hacked to death in full public view at Palasuni in Bhubaneswar today.

The gruesome incident occurred in front of a liquor shop this afternoon.

According to reports, the youth was attacked by an unidentified man with a sharp weapon and after committing the crime, he fled the spot.

On getting information, Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu accompanied by senior officials from Mancheswar police station rushed to spot and began probe into the incident.

Sources said, the liquor outlet had become a haven for criminals. The murder case is apparently the fallout of a past enmity.