Youth BJP protests Pravat Biswal’s undeserved longer stay at hospital

Cuttack: Activists of the BJP youth wing today staged a road blockade in Cuttack protesting against arrested Choudwar-Cuttack BJD MLA Pravat Biswal’s undeserved longer stay at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in the name of treatment.

The activists staged a demonstration and blocked the National Highway near Madhupatna square demanding immediate shifting of the legislator from the hospital to jail.

The road blockade on busy NH disrupted vehicular traffic for over an hour creating inconvenience for commuters leaving them stranded for long.

Biswal was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on September 19 in connection with a dubious land deal involving the scam-tainted Seashore chit fund group.

He was admitted to Capital hospital in Bhubaneswar following health problems and later was shifted to SCBMCH in Cuttack on September 22.

On the other hand, the Orissa High Court today deferred the hearing on Pravat Biswal’s bail plea till tomorrow. The Court has also sought for a status report on Biswal’s health condition from the CBI.