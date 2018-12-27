Youth beats mother to death in Sundargarh

Sundargarh: A youth allegedly beat his mother to death over a family feud in Rusty village under Kinjirikela police limits in Sundargarh district on Thursday.

Reportedly, the accused youth has been detained by the police for interrogation.

According to the sources, the duo entered into an argument over some petty issue. It took an ugly turn when the accused youth attacked his mother with a wooden plank killing her on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and detained the accused youth for interrogation.

Police have registered a case and launched a probe into the matter. The body was seized and sent to a hospital for post-mortem, sources said.