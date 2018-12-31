Youth beaten to death by friend in Puri

By pragativadinewsservice
Youth beaten to death
Puri: A youth was allegedly beaten to death by his friend following an argument over a trivial issue near Mangalapur village in Pipli police limits of Puri on Monday.

The deceased hailed from Murtanipur village while the accused is said to be a resident of Brahmapur.

According to sources, the two friends had gone to Mangalapur village when they got into an argument over some issue. The argument turned violent after one of them attacked another with a wooden plank.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body. The body was sent to a hospital for post-mortem and a probe has been launched into the matter.

