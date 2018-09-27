Youth attempts suicide by slitting throat

Nilagiri: A youth sustained critical injuries after he allegedly attempted suicide by slitting his throat and then jumped into the well near his house at Bandhamunda village in Nilagiri of Balasore district on Thursday.

The critically injured has been identified as Gourahari Singh of the village. The fire service personnel reached the spot and rescued him.

While the actual cause behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained, police have launched a probe into the matter.

According to police, Singh attempted suicide by slitting his throat with sharp weapon and then jumped into the well. Singh was mentally unstable for which he took such drastic step, police added.