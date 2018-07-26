Crime

Youth attempts suicide after slitting newly-wed woman’s throat

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
murder

Berhampur: A youth allegedly attempted suicide after killing a newly-wed woman at Ekaradabadi under Buguda police limits in Ganjam district on Wednesday night.

The accused has been identified as Pabitra Jena of the same locality. Reportedly the woman along with her husband had gone to her parents’ house ten days after marriage.

Sources said, the youth entered the woman’s house and slashed her throat with a sharp weapon, killing her on the spot. Later, the youth attempted suicide in the similar way.

In the meanwhile some neighbours rushed to the spot, after hearing noises and duo lying in a pool of blood. The youth was rushed to Aska hospital in a critical condition.

On being informed, police reached the village and launched a probe. After taking statement of the villagers police assumes that the incident could be the fallout of failure in love affair.

