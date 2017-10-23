Youth attempts to commit suicide in front of Naveen Nivas

Bhubaneswar: Security personnel rescued a youth who reportedly attempted to set himself on fire in front of Naveen Nivas, the residence of Odisha Chief Minister, here today.

He has been identified as Sunil Kumar Chakra of Gadabandhageda village in Ghasipura area of Keonjhar district.

Later, police took him into custody and started a probe.

“People who are raising voice against the ruling party are being deprived of government schemes, following which I came here to commit suicide,” the youth alleged.