Youth attacks Tehsildar, Additional Tehsildar in Puri, detained

Puri: A youth was detained by police for allegedly manhandling and attacking Kanas Tehsildar and Additional Tehsildar in Puri district inside their office on Saturday.

The arrested has been identified as Babuli Patra of Chandapada village in the district.

According to reports, Babuli barged into the office of the Tehsildar and started attacking the Additional Tehsildar Sahadev Sahoo.

When other office-bearers including Tehsildar Sanjay Pratihari tried to resist him, he attacked the Tehsildar. Later, the office staff managed to get hold of the accused and handed him over to the Konark police.

Police took Babuli into custody and interrogations were going on.

However, the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.