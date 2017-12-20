Youth attacks girl as she refuses to go on date in Puri

Pipili: In a shocking incident, a girl was brutally attacked by a youth, allegedly her boyfriend, at Ekchalia village in Pipili area of Odisha’s Puri district today after she refused to go on a date with him.
According to reports, the accused, hailing from Gop area in the district, came to the village and asked her to accompany him for a date. However, the girl refused his proposal, following which the youth lost his cool and attacked the victim with a knife.
When the girl screamed for help, some villagers rushed to the spot and thrashed the boy. Later, he was handed over to the Uttara police.
The police immediately rushed both the girl and boy to the Balakati Community Health Centre for treatment.
Condition of both is stated to be stable.