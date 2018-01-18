Youth arrested for tarnishing ex-girlfriend’s image on social media

Bhubaneswar: A youth was arrested on Wednesday by Kharavela Nagar police and forwarded to judicial custody allegedly for blackmailing his ex-girlfriend and uploading her obscene pictures on social media.

The arrested has been identified as Subasis Routray hails from Niali area under Jalalpur police limits in Cuttack district.

According to police, the youth was continuously allegedly blackmailing his ex-girlfriend after break up. He also had opened a fake Facebook account and uploaded few obscene pictures the girl in a bid to tarnish her social image, following which a complaint was filed with police.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested the youth yesterday and forwarded to judicial custody.

A case has been registered against Routray under Sections 465, 569, 500, 509, 354D, 506 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with 66c of IT Act, informed a police official.