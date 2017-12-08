Youth arrested posting morphed pictures of ex on Facebook

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Thursday received two complaints of morphed obscene pictures of two Bhubaneswar girls being circulated on the internet.

The Commissionerate Police swung into action and arrested a youth from Jharkhand today for defaming and allegedly circulating obscene pictures of a 20-year-old girl from Laxmisagar area on social media.

The accused identified as Amit Jaiswal, who earlier used to work in a courier service company in Bhubaneswar, was in a relationship with the victim for a couple of years.

However, the victim’s family did not accept their relationship, following which Amit opened a fake Facebook account and uploaded few obscene pictures of the girl in a fit of rage to take revenge.

In another incident, a family from Khandagiri has complained that a morphed picture of their daughter with objectionable comments is doing rounds on the internet.