Youth arrested for posting morphed photo of woman on Facebook in Balasore

Balasore: Police arrested a youth from Badapal village under Remuna police limits in Balasore district today for allegedly posting morphed obscene photo of a woman on his Facebook account.

The arrested youth has been identified as Prashant Samantray.

According to police, the accused creating a fake Facebook profile in the name of Gabbar Singh had shared morphed photograph of a woman.

However, he came under police’s scanner after a married woman from his village lodged a complaint against the holder of the Gabbar Singh account on Facebook on September 19. In her complaint the woman accused the account holder of posting her nude photographs on social media and tarnishing her social status.

A team of policemen from Remuna Police Station raided Prashant’s house in Badapala village this afternoon and took him into custody. Cops also seized Prashant mobile phone and other equipments he was using to morph the photographs of the women.

After tracing the account holder for one month police finally reached the accused today and arrested him.