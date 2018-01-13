Youth arrested for issuing death threat to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish kumar was allegedly issued a death threat from a youth of the state following which a police team arrested the accused on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Pramod Kumar alias Poyama from Fatuha in Patna District.

According to reports, a video went viral on social media, in which Pramod threatened to explode Nitish Kumar, along with his bodyguards on Friday. “Quickly after the video went viral, the police swung into action and arrested the accused”, said a police official.

A team of police officials is interrogating the youth to know why he posted the video on social media.

The arrested accused said, he was angry with Nitish Kumar over the current sand crisis in the state which hit his business.