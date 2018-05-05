Youth arrested for raping married woman in Balasore

Balasore: A youth was arrested today for allegedly raping a tribal woman in Soro area of Balasore district while the victim had gone to attend a wedding ceremony.

The arrested has been identified as Shyama Singh (29).

According to reports, the 25-year-old woman had gone to Digibhanra village in Soro area for a marriage ceremony on May 2. The accused forcibly took her to a secluded place and raped her in an inebriated state.

Later, the victim and her husband had lodged a complaint with Soro police. Following which, police started an inquiry and managed to nab the accused after carrying out raids at various places in the district.

“The accused identified as Shyama Singh (29) has been arrested and a case registered under Section 376 (1) of IPC,” informed Soro police station IIC Dillip Kumar Sahu.

He will be forwarded to court after medical examination, he added.