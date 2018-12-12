Youth arrested for raping elderly woman in Balasore

Balasore: A youth was arrested for allegedly raping a 65-yr-old widow in Soro municipality area in Balasore district last night.

The police said that the accused was arrested on the basis of the complaint lodged by the woman’s family member.

According to sources, the incident occurred when the victim was asleep at home last night. Taking the advantage, the accused broke open the door and entered the house. He brandished a sharp weapon and raped the woman at knifepoint.

After the incident, the woman tried to commit suicide. Her family members said they rescued her and later lodged a complaint against the youth at the police station.

On the basis of the complaint, the accused youth has been arrested while the woman has been sent for medical examination.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, sources said.