Youth arrested for motorcycle thefts, forwarded to city SDJM court

Bhubaneswar: A youth was arrested for motorcycle thefts and forwarded to the SDJM court in Bhubaneswar, the police said today.

The accused has been identified as Rajesh Mohanty (27) of Sitanathpur Basti, Ward No-3, under Berhampur police limits in Ganjam district.

According to police, Mohanty was arrested during a routine vehicle checking by Tamando police on November 28. During interrogation, he confessed to his crime. Three stolen motorcycles were also seized from his possession.

A case (101/18) has been registered by Tamando police against Mohanty under Section 379 of the IPC, in this regard.