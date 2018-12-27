Youth arrested for killing minor boy over love affair

Ganjam: Police on Thursday arrested a youth for allegedly killing the minor brother of a girl with whom he had a one-sided love affair.

Accused Lingaraj Sethi (24) had killed Bhiku Sethi (13) at Gurunthi village in Ganjam district on December 6. He was arrested on basis of the complaint lodged by Kunu Sethi, father of deceased.

Acting on reliable inputs about the movement of the accused near Berhampur railway station, police apprehended him. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

According to reports, Lingaraj had gone to his uncle’s house in Gurunthi village. During his visit, he met Kunu Sethi’s daughter and fell in love with her.

Lingaraj asked Kunu’s daughter to come with him, but she refused his proposal. Later, he took her brother Bhiku on the pretext of visiting his village.

Subsequently, he took Bhiku near a forest and asked him to call his sister. When he refused, Lingaraj in a fit of rage, slit his throat with a sharp-edged weapon.

Later, he dumped the body in the bushes near the forest and fled.