Youth activist killed by iron rods

Bhubaneswar: Pre poll murder has shocked capital on Friday with some unidentified miscreants of a particular party thrashing an opposition party activist with iron rods and killing him.

Such a horrific incident has occurred at Bankuala area in city outskirts on Friday evening. As per sources, Susant Nayak of Mahulapara area was attacked by some opposite part workers by means of iron rods and glass bottles.

Susant was attacked by a betel shop owner and his brother when he abused and defied their order for not pasting election posters on his shop. With political fever running deep in the area an opposite party activists of the local area took opportunity of this situation and joined the fray and beat Susant.

His family members recovered his dead body the on the wee hours of Saturday and shifted him to Capital Hospital here he was declared dead.

The police have lodged a case and have initiated investigations into the case. Apprehending further escalation of group clash in the area, some forces of police have also been deployed in the area.