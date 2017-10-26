PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Youth from across the world come for education as India becomes hub of quality education

New Delhi: Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said that India is becoming a “Hub” of accessible and quality education where youths from across the world are coming for educational activities.

During meeting with a 7-member delegation of “PINTA”, an NGO working in the education field in Malaysia, at Antyodaya Bhawan, New Delhi, Naqvi said that the number of students coming to India from other countries for educational activities has been increased significantly during that last three years of the NDA Government.

Naqvi informed the delegation about various schemes being run by the Central Government aimed at educational empowerment and employment-oriented skill development of Minorities such as “3Ts- Teacher, Tiffin & Toilet”, Garib Nawaz Skill Development Programme, Begum Hazrat Mahal Girl Scholarship and others.

Naqvi said that a large number of Madrasas have been connected with “3Ts” and have been included in the modern and mainstream education system.

The delegation from Malaysia lauded the schemes being run by Minority Affairs Ministry for the empowerment of all Minorities. It also appreciated the Ministry’s effective initiatives to connect the Madrasas with the modern and mainstream education system.

